Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters

15-06-2025 | 12:29
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters

President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.

“Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership," said one of the sources, a senior U.S. administration official.

Reuters

