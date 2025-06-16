Iranians flee capital for safety as Israeli airstrikes intensify

Thousands of residents of the Iranian capital Tehran are fleeing their homes and stockpiling essential supplies for fear that Israel's airstrike campaign against longtime foe Iran will escalate in the coming days.



The Israeli military has warned Iranian civilians in a series of messages to leave some areas for their own safety, raising the prospect of a widening barrage of aerial attacks.



Iranian authorities have rejected the messages as "psychological warfare" and urged the population not to panic, although state television has aired footage of traffic jams on roads leading out of the capital.



Reuters