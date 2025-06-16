Iranians flee capital for safety as Israeli airstrikes intensify

Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranians flee capital for safety as Israeli airstrikes intensify
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranians flee capital for safety as Israeli airstrikes intensify

Thousands of residents of the Iranian capital Tehran are fleeing their homes and stockpiling essential supplies for fear that Israel's airstrike campaign against longtime foe Iran will escalate in the coming days.

The Israeli military has warned Iranian civilians in a series of messages to leave some areas for their own safety, raising the prospect of a widening barrage of aerial attacks.

Iranian authorities have rejected the messages as "psychological warfare" and urged the population not to panic, although state television has aired footage of traffic jams on roads leading out of the capital.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iranians

Tehran

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Iran vows more 'devastating' operations against Israel's 'vital targets'
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-07

Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06

Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-06

Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Iran's Sunday strike hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: Official

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Loud blasts heard in west Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

Iran state TV, radio 'about to disappear': Israel defense minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-15

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Loud blasts heard in west Tehran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

LBCI
Middle East News
14:15

Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Middle East News
13:20

Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More