Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday

Lebanon News
15-06-2025 | 13:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday

Lebanon’s transport minister told LBCI that three planes carrying 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh are expected to arrive Monday.

He added that the issue of Lebanese stranded in Iraq will also be addressed Monday, noting that if Iraqi airspace remains closed, alternative solutions will be sought.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Iraq

Egypt

Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI Next
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-08

Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

Finance Minister relays Berri's readiness to convene Parliament to approve laws that would support reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-17

Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
14:15

Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More