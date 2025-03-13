News
Syria monitor says one dead in Israel strike on Damascus building
Middle East News
13-03-2025 | 07:37
Syria monitor says one dead in Israel strike on Damascus building
Israel on Thursday struck a building in Damascus, Syrian state media reported, with a war monitor saying the raid on an area where Palestinian leaders are known to reside killed one person.
"Israeli aircraft targeted a building with two missiles in... Damascus, killing at least one person," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said, while state news agency SANA also reported the strike.
AFP
Syria
Monitor
Israel
Strike
Damascus
