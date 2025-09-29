Lebanese parliament session loses quorum after opposition walkout over expatriate voting

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese parliament session loses quorum after opposition walkout over expatriate voting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese parliament session loses quorum after opposition walkout over expatriate voting

The parliament session collapsed Monday after MPs from the Kataeb Party, the Lebanese Forces, the  Change and Reform bloc, the National  Moderation bloc, and several independents withdrew in protest.

The lawmakers walked out objecting to the refusal to discuss the issue of voting rights for Lebanese expatriates. Their departure led to the loss of quorum, forcing the session to end without progress.

Lebanon News

parliament

session

loses

quorum

after

opposition

walkout

expatriate

voting

LBCI Next
Interior Minister confirms 2026 elections, addresses expats voting, and Raoucheh gathering
MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

Israeli strikes kill nine in Yemen's rebel-held capital: Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-27

Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More