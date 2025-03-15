Powerful explosion shakes southern Ramel area in Latakia, Syria: Report

Middle East News
15-03-2025 | 10:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Powerful explosion shakes southern Ramel area in Latakia, Syria: Report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Powerful explosion shakes southern Ramel area in Latakia, Syria: Report

A powerful explosion rocked the southern Ramel area of Latakia, Syria, on Saturday, according to a SANA correspondent.

The Syrian Civil Defense later reported that several civilians were injured, with others trapped under the rubble, after the blast hit a four-story building.
 
The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and rescue efforts are underway.
 

Middle East News

Syria

Explosion

Latakia

LBCI Next
Israel to reject Hamas offer on US-Israeli hostage, plans response: Report
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-07

Monitor says Syria security forces 'executed' 52 Alawites in Latakia

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-07

Syria imposes curfew in Latakia, Tartus after clashes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-03

Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-12

Lebanese army removes barbed wire placed by Israeli forces in southern border area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:07

War monitor says unexploded ordnance caused deadly blast on Syria coast

LBCI
Middle East News
11:05

Blast in Syria coastal city kills at least three people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:35

Hamas says Israeli strikes in north Gaza 'blatant violation' of truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:54

Israeli strike kills nine people in north Gaza town, medics say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-13

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-12

Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-23

Israel's army says deploying tank division in West Bank city of Jenin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement will not be 'eliminated,' announces election plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Former PM Saad Hariri says achieving Kamal Jumblatt and Rafic Hariri’s dream remains a 'common goal'

LBCI
World News
04:13

US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Powerful explosion shakes southern Ramel area in Latakia, Syria: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Airstrike in Borj El Mlouk leaves two dead, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

France's Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon, announces upcoming meeting with President Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More