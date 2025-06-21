Macron says will accelerate negotiations between Europe and Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he received a phone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which they agreed to accelerate negotiations between European powers and Iran regarding its nuclear program.



“I call on Iran to never acquire nuclear weapons. It must provide all necessary guarantees to ensure the peaceful nature of its intentions,” Macron wrote on X.



“I am convinced that there is a path to end the war and avoid greater risks,” he added.



Reuters