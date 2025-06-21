Gulf Ambassadors voice concern over safety of nuclear facilities near their countries

Qatar’s state news agency reported on Saturday that ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states voiced concern to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi over the safety of nuclear facilities near their countries, amid the ongoing crisis between Israel and Iran.



During a meeting in Vienna, the ambassadors warned Grossi of the “serious consequences” of targeting nuclear sites, stressing that any direct attack would constitute “a direct threat to radiological safety.”



The warning follows a statement by the Israeli military on Thursday claiming it had struck Iran’s Russian-built Bushehr nuclear facility. The statement was later retracted and described as a mistake.



Bushehr, located on the Gulf coast, is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant.



The potential consequences of an attack on the facility—particularly air and water contamination—have long been a source of concern among Gulf states.



