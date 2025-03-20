Another French citizen allowed to leave Iran after house arrest: Sources close to case

Middle East News
20-03-2025 | 08:21
High views
Another French citizen allowed to leave Iran after house arrest: Sources close to case
Another French citizen allowed to leave Iran after house arrest: Sources close to case

Iranian authorities have allowed another French national, who was under house arrest in the Islamic republic and has requested anonymity, to leave Iran, sources familiar with the case said Thursday, after President Emmanuel Macron announced Frenchman Olivier Grondeau's release from prison after an almost 900-day ordeal.

The second national had been under house arrest in Iran for several months, a diplomatic source, who asked not to be named, told AFP, without giving further details.

AFP

Middle East News

French

Citizen

Iran

Arrest

