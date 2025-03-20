Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen

Middle East News
20-03-2025 | 15:19
High views
Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen
Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to punish Iran over its perceived support for Yemeni Houthi militants.

Warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the nearby West Bank after the second missile was fired later in the day, the military said, adding that it was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory.

The military said it also downed a missile launched from Yemen earlier in the day after sirens blared in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom said it received no reports of casualties following both launches.

Reuters
 

