UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US: White House

The United Arab Emirates has committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States after top UAE officials met President Donald Trump this week, a White House official said on Friday.



The new framework will "substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the U.S. economy" in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing, the official told Reuters.



The official said the agreement resulted from a meeting that Trump held on Tuesday with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office and a dinner that Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members held with the UAE delegation, which included the heads of major UAE sovereign wealth funds and corporations.





Reuters