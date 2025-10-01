Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport customs on Wednesday seized 10 kilograms of cocaine hidden “creatively” inside the luggage of a Lebanese passenger arriving from Addis Ababa.



The drugs, valued at around $1.5 million, were confiscated, and the woman identified as “M.B.” was detained for questioning. She and the seized narcotics were later handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau on the orders of the public prosecutor.