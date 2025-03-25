News
Israeli army arrests Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker
Middle East News
25-03-2025 | 01:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army arrests Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker
The Israeli army arrested Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Bilal in the occupied West Bank on Monday, weeks after ''No Other Land,'' the documentary he co-directed, won an Academy Award, according to his Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham.
In a post on X, Abraham said that a group of Israeli settlers attacked Bilal’s home, leaving him wounded and bleeding. When an ambulance arrived to treat him, Israeli soldiers entered the vehicle and arrested him.
The incident took place in the village of Susiya, in the southern West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, according to the Center for Jewish Nonviolence, an anti-settlement NGO.
Members of the organization said they were present at the scene and documented the arrest on video.
The Israeli army said it was verifying the information when asked for comment.
