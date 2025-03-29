Tens of thousands of people gathered in Istanbul on Saturday to protest against the jailing of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's main rival, sustaining the largest demonstrations Turkey has seen in more than a decade.



Hundreds of thousands have heeded opposition calls and taken to the streets nationwide since Imamoglu was detained last week and then jailed pending trial on graft charges. Protests have been mostly peaceful but nearly 2,000 people have been detained.



The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), other opposition parties, rights groups and Western powers have all said the case against Imamoglu is a politicized effort to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan.



The government denies any influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent.



Tens of thousands waving Turkish flags and banners poured into the sea-front rally grounds at Maltepe on the Asian side of Istanbul for Saturday's "Freedom for Imamoglu" rally, organised by the CHP.





Reuters