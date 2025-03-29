Large crowds rally in Istanbul over jailing of city's mayor

Middle East News
29-03-2025 | 06:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Large crowds rally in Istanbul over jailing of city&#39;s mayor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Large crowds rally in Istanbul over jailing of city's mayor

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Istanbul on Saturday to protest against the jailing of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's main rival, sustaining the largest demonstrations Turkey has seen in more than a decade.

Hundreds of thousands have heeded opposition calls and taken to the streets nationwide since Imamoglu was detained last week and then jailed pending trial on graft charges. Protests have been mostly peaceful but nearly 2,000 people have been detained.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), other opposition parties, rights groups and Western powers have all said the case against Imamoglu is a politicized effort to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan.

The government denies any influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent.

Tens of thousands waving Turkish flags and banners poured into the sea-front rally grounds at Maltepe on the Asian side of Istanbul for Saturday's "Freedom for Imamoglu" rally, organised by the CHP.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Crowds

Istanbul

Jail

Mayor

Turkey

US Embassy in Syria warns of increased risk of attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-24

Erdogan says protests over jailing of Istanbul mayor are 'movement of violence'

LBCI
World News
2025-03-24

Turkey detains nine journalists over protests against Istanbul mayor's arrest

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-23

15 million voted in Turkey's opposition primary: Istanbul City Hall

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:07

US Embassy in Syria warns of increased risk of attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37

Health ministry in Gaza says 921 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:18

Israel flouting international law with forced evacuations in Gaza: UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-29

Netanyahu's office says Trump's Middle East envoy will meet with Israeli PM in Jerusalem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

US issues new sanctions related to Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Lebanese Army says identified rocket launch site toward Israel in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Israeli Defense Minister warns Lebanon's government over ceasefire implementation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More