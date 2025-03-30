The Israeli military claimed that it had concluded a joint exercise involving the 91st and 146th divisions of the Northern Command, alongside the air force and navy.
According to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the drill was part of the annual training plan aimed at boosting the forces' readiness across all fronts.
"We have been working for many months with great force against every threat to the northern residents, and we will continue to act in this manner," said Ori Gordin, leader of the Northern Command.
"We will monitor and thwart any plans by Hezbollah and will not allow them to rebuild. This exercise strengthens our defensive and offensive capabilities."
#عاجل 🔸قائد المنطقة الشمالية الميجر جنرال أوري غوردين في ختام تمرين فرقتيْن عسكريتيْن على الحدود اللبنانية: نعمل وسنواصل العمل لرصد واحباط كل تخطيط ونية ولن نسمح لحزب الله الإرهابي بترميم نفسه
🔸انتهى في القيادة الشمالية العسكرية التمرين العسكري المشترك للفرقتيْن العسكريتيْن… pic.twitter.com/qPe11K4FfY
