Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that Beijing hopes all parties will maintain communication on the Iranian nuclear issue and resume dialogue and negotiations.



According to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang said, “The current political process to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue is stalled, and this is not in the common interest of the international community.”



The Chinese foreign minister reaffirmed China’s support for Iran’s right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.



Reuters