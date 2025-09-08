Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support

Lebanon Economy
08-09-2025 | 10:42
High views
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
2min
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support

Lebanon's Finance Ministry, in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD), on Monday launched a roadmap for the digital transformation of the country's tax administration. 

The program, which runs from September 8 to 23, 2025, was announced during a working meeting chaired by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the ministry, including Director General of Finance Georges Maarawi, along with advisers and technical experts. Representing the IMF was Joshua Aslett, head of the FAD mission, accompanied by a team of specialists.

Jaber said the ministry is determined to ensure the effort produces “tangible and practical results in the shortest possible time,” stressing that the project aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and the quality of services provided to citizens.

According to a ministry statement, the specialized sessions will focus on drawing up a practical digital transformation plan rooted in international best practices while taking into account Lebanon’s unique challenges. 

The IMF team will also hold workshops with ministry officials, technical departments, private-sector representatives, and international development partners, including the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations Development Program, and the French Embassy.

The initiative’s main goals include modernizing IT systems, reviewing the legal framework for digitalization, and addressing operational and structural challenges within tax administration. 

The mission will conclude its work with the presentation of a roadmap and a memorandum of understanding to the Finance Ministry, paving the way for implementation.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Roadmap

Digital

Transformation

Tax

Administration

IMF

Support

