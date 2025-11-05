Qatari Diar to enter $29.7 billion deal for real estate project in Egypt — Reuters

Middle East News
05-11-2025 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatari Diar to enter $29.7 billion deal for real estate project in Egypt — Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatari Diar to enter $29.7 billion deal for real estate project in Egypt — Reuters

Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, will enter into a partnership deal to develop a project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast with investments worth $29.7 billion, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement with Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority includes a payment of $3.5 billion for the land and an in-kind investment of $26.2 billion to build the project that will cover an area of 4,900 acres along a 7.2 km stretch of coastline.

Reuters

Middle East News

Qatari Diar

Doha

Fund

Egypt

Investments

LBCI Next
Gaza hospital says received 15 Palestinian bodies under ceasefire exchange deal
Two French nationals freed by Iran under 'Islamic clemency,' Iran's foreign minister says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-09

Trump says will 'try' to go to Egypt for Gaza deal signing

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-11

Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11

France's Macron heads to Egypt on Monday to back Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Qatari Emir reaffirms support for Lebanese Army in message to President Aoun

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Gaza hospital says received 15 Palestinian bodies under ceasefire exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Two French nationals freed by Iran under 'Islamic clemency,' Iran's foreign minister says

LBCI
World News
01:57

Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry

LBCI
World News
09:38

Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute

LBCI
World News
13:53

White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More