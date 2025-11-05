Qatari Diar to enter $29.7 billion deal for real estate project in Egypt — Reuters

Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, will enter into a partnership deal to develop a project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast with investments worth $29.7 billion, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday.



The agreement with Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority includes a payment of $3.5 billion for the land and an in-kind investment of $26.2 billion to build the project that will cover an area of 4,900 acres along a 7.2 km stretch of coastline.



