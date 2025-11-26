News
Hiwar Al Marhala
Explosion kills five in northwest Syria: State media
Middle East News
26-11-2025 | 07:12
Explosion kills five in northwest Syria: State media
An explosion killed five civilians in northwest Syria's Idlib province on Wednesday, state television reported, but did not clarify what had triggered the blast.
"Five civilians were killed in an explosion in Kafr Takharim in the western Idlib province," a local White Helmets official told Syrian state television.
AFP
Middle East News
Explosion
Kill
Syria
Idlib
