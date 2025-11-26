Explosion kills five in northwest Syria: State media

Middle East News
26-11-2025 | 07:12
Explosion kills five in northwest Syria: State media
Explosion kills five in northwest Syria: State media

An explosion killed five civilians in northwest Syria's Idlib province on Wednesday, state television reported, but did not clarify what had triggered the blast.

"Five civilians were killed in an explosion in Kafr Takharim in the western Idlib province," a local White Helmets official told Syrian state television.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Explosion

Kill

Syria

Idlib

Download now the LBCI mobile app
Learn More