Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-11-2025 | 09:40
LBCI
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
0min
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank

Israeli security forces on Wednesday launched what the military described as a counter-terrorism operation in the northern West Bank, which Palestinians said was targeting the city of Tubas.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad told Reuters Israeli forces, backed by a helicopter that had opened fire, were encircling the city and establishing positions across several neighborhoods.

"The incursion looks to be a long one; occupation (Israeli) forces have driven people from their houses, commandeered rooftops of buildings, and are conducting arrests," he said.

The Israeli military said in an earlier statement that the operation, carried out with police and intelligence forces, began early on Wednesday morning.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Military

Operation

West Bank

