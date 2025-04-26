'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV

A "massive explosion" and fire took place at a key port in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Tehran, state media reported Saturday.



"The explosion occurred in a part of the Shahid Rajaee port dock, and we are extinguishing the fire," state television quoted senior Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration official Esmaeil Malekizadeh as saying.



AFP