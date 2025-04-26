News
'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV
Middle East News
26-04-2025 | 05:33
'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV
A "massive explosion" and fire took place at a key port in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Tehran, state media reported Saturday.
"The explosion occurred in a part of the Shahid Rajaee port dock, and we are extinguishing the fire," state television quoted senior Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration official Esmaeil Malekizadeh as saying.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Explosion
Port
Iran's defense, missiles not part of US nuclear talks, spokesperson says
Iran-US nuclear talks 'may be extended': Iranian state media
