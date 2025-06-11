Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's Bushehr port, state media reports

Middle East News
11-06-2025 | 05:01
High views

0min
Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's Bushehr port, state media reports

At least three people have died and ten people were injured when a methanol reservoir caught fire in the southern port of Bushehr, state media IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Methanol

Reservoir

Bushehr Port

Israel opposition submits bill to dissolve parliament: Statement
Gaza rescuers say 31 killed by Israel fire near aid center
