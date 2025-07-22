News
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
Lebanon News
22-07-2025 | 11:53
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Thursday, July 24, at the Élysée Palace, marking Salam's first official visit to France since taking office.
The Élysée said the visit will reaffirm the deep-rooted friendship between France and Lebanon, as well as Paris' continued support for the Lebanese people.
Discussions will focus on the country's security and stability, as well as the need to pursue critical economic reforms to restore Lebanon's full sovereignty and prosperity. The two leaders are also expected to address the need for full respect of the ceasefire, notably the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Talks will include ways to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces, bolster cooperation with the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL, in which France plays an active role, and explore broader regional priorities.
Macron and Salam will also discuss the significant challenges facing the Near and Middle East, including the impact of the wars in Gaza and Iran, as well as recent clashes in Syria.
The two leaders are expected to jointly stress the urgency of ending hostilities across the region to protect civilians, and to call for unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.
Lebanon News
Macron
Lebanon
PM
Nawaf Salam
France
