Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan

17-05-2025 | 14:01
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan

Turkey has discovered a new reserve of 75 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas during drilling works in the Black Sea, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"With this discovery, we will meet the natural gas needs of homes in Turkey for 3.5 years," Erdogan said during an event in Istanbul.

The discovery, with an economic value of around $30 billion, was found in the Goktepe-3 well at a depth of 3,500 meters, Erdogan said.


Reuters
 

