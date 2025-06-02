Erdogan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between the American, Russian and Ukrainian leaders in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.



"My greatest wish for both sides is to bring both (Russia's) Vladimir Putin and (Ukraine's Volodymyr) Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara, and even to bring (US President) Mr (Donald) Trump to their side, if they accept," he said, adding that Turkey would "take steps" to facilitate such a meeting.





AFP