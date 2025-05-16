Iran says it has not received US 'written proposal' in nuclear talks

Middle East News
16-05-2025 | 13:03
Iran says it has not received US &#39;written proposal&#39; in nuclear talks
Iran says it has not received US 'written proposal' in nuclear talks

Iran has not received any written proposal in negotiations with the United States about its nuclear programme, Tehran's top diplomat said Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the Iranians "have a proposal."

"Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, hours after Trump's remarks.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Donald Trump

