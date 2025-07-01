Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of alleged spy

World News
01-07-2025 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of alleged spy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of alleged spy

The German foreign ministry said Tuesday it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin after a man was arrested in Denmark on suspicion of spying on Jews in Germany.

"We will not tolerate any threat to Jewish life in Germany," the ministry said in a post on X, adding that the allegations needed to be "thoroughly investigated."


AFP
 

World News

Berlin

Germany

Iran

Ambassador

Arrest

Spy

LBCI Next
Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over public statements

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-20

Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:31

Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
13:03

Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin: Elysee

LBCI
World News
12:53

Trump escalates feud with Musk, threatens Tesla, SpaceX support

LBCI
World News
08:33

Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Rome: Iran media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-21

Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More