News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of alleged spy
World News
01-07-2025 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of alleged spy
The German foreign ministry said Tuesday it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin after a man was arrested in Denmark on suspicion of spying on Jews in Germany.
"We will not tolerate any threat to Jewish life in Germany," the ministry said in a post on X, adding that the allegations needed to be "thoroughly investigated."
AFP
World News
Berlin
Germany
Iran
Ambassador
Arrest
Spy
Next
Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over public statements
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over public statements
0
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
0
Middle East News
2025-06-20
Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'
Middle East News
2025-06-20
Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'
0
Middle East News
2025-06-21
22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media
Middle East News
2025-06-21
22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:31
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
World News
13:31
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
0
World News
13:03
Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin: Elysee
World News
13:03
Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin: Elysee
0
World News
12:53
Trump escalates feud with Musk, threatens Tesla, SpaceX support
World News
12:53
Trump escalates feud with Musk, threatens Tesla, SpaceX support
0
World News
08:33
Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP
World News
08:33
Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
World News
2025-05-23
Fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Rome: Iran media
World News
2025-05-23
Fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Rome: Iran media
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-21
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-21
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
3
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
4
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
5
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
6
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More