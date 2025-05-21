News
Italy summons Israeli ambassador over West Bank warning shots
Middle East News
21-05-2025 | 10:11
Italy summons Israeli ambassador over West Bank warning shots
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador Wednesday, after warning shots were fired on diplomats visiting the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin.
Tajani said on X he had instructed his ministry to "summon the Israeli Ambassador to Rome to obtain official clarifications on what happened in Jenin," after Israel's military said its troops fired "warning shots" at diplomats who allegedly deviated from an approved route.
AFP
Middle East News
Italy
Israeli
Ambassador
West Bank
Warning
Shots
US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: CNN
Israel recalls senior Gaza hostage negotiators, leaves team in Doha
