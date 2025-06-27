Moscow summons German envoy over 'persecution' of Russian journalists

27-06-2025 | 06:08
Moscow summons German envoy over &#39;persecution&#39; of Russian journalists
Moscow summons German envoy over 'persecution' of Russian journalists

Moscow summoned German ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff on Friday to protest Berlin's "persecution" of Russian journalists, Russian state media reported.

The row began after Russia's top media official in Berlin accused German police of confiscating his family's passports, prompting Moscow to warn of retaliation.

"The German ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry today," the ministry said, according to the state RIA news agency.


AFP

