UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-05-2025 | 13:54
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'

Scenes from southern Gaza of thousands of people rushing a U.S.-backed group's aid distribution site were "heartbreaking," U.N. chief Antonio Guterres's spokesman said Tuesday, insisting on an "operationally sound plan."

"We have been watching the video coming out of Gaza around one of the distribution points set up by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. And frankly, these video, these images, are heartbreaking to say the least," Stephane Dujarric said.

"As the Secretary-General noted last week, we and our partners have a detailed, principled, operationally sound plan supported by Member States to get aid to desperate population," he added.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Images

Gaza

Aid

Israel

EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites
Palestinian official says Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it
