UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'

Scenes from southern Gaza of thousands of people rushing a U.S.-backed group's aid distribution site were "heartbreaking," U.N. chief Antonio Guterres's spokesman said Tuesday, insisting on an "operationally sound plan."



"We have been watching the video coming out of Gaza around one of the distribution points set up by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. And frankly, these video, these images, are heartbreaking to say the least," Stephane Dujarric said.



"As the Secretary-General noted last week, we and our partners have a detailed, principled, operationally sound plan supported by Member States to get aid to desperate population," he added.





AFP