Louvre heist a 'deafening wake-up call' for museum security: Auditor

Last month's spectacular Louvre heist, in which robbers made off with some of France's crown jewels, was a "deafening wake-up call" for museum security, the head of France's highest audit institution said Thursday.



Upgrades to security at the world-renowned museum have been moving at a "woefully inadequate pace," added Piere Moscovici at a press conference as he presented his body's report on the Paris museum.



AFP