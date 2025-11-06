Louvre heist a 'deafening wake-up call' for museum security: Auditor

06-11-2025 | 04:30
Louvre heist a &#39;deafening wake-up call&#39; for museum security: Auditor
Louvre heist a 'deafening wake-up call' for museum security: Auditor

Last month's spectacular Louvre heist, in which robbers made off with some of France's crown jewels, was a "deafening wake-up call" for museum security, the head of France's highest audit institution said Thursday.

Upgrades to security at the world-renowned museum have been moving at a "woefully inadequate pace," added Piere Moscovici at a press conference as he presented his body's report on the Paris museum.

AFP

