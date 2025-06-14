Putin discusses Middle East, Ukraine in call with Trump: Russian state media

14-06-2025 | 12:17
Putin discusses Middle East, Ukraine in call with Trump: Russian state media
Putin discusses Middle East, Ukraine in call with Trump: Russian state media

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as efforts towards a Ukraine settlement in a phone call with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Russian state media reported Saturday.

"The dangerous escalation in the Middle East was of course at the center of the exchange," the agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

It added that Putin also informed Trump about the "implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2."


AFP
 

