France urges Israel to drop West Bank settlement plan

France's foreign ministry Saturday called on Israel to drop a plan to build thousands of new homes in the West Bank, calling the project "a serious violation of international law."



A ministry spokesman said that France "condemns with the utmost firmness" the Israeli decision to build 3,400 homes in a particularly contentious area of the occupied West Bank.



Several countries have said that the project, called E1, undermines hopes for a contiguous future Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.



AFP