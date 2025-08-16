France urges Israel to drop West Bank settlement plan

16-08-2025 | 10:20
France urges Israel to drop West Bank settlement plan
France urges Israel to drop West Bank settlement plan

France's foreign ministry Saturday called on Israel to drop a plan to build thousands of new homes in the West Bank, calling the project "a serious violation of international law."

A ministry spokesman said that France "condemns with the utmost firmness" the Israeli decision to build 3,400 homes in a particularly contentious area of the occupied West Bank.

Several countries have said that the project, called E1, undermines hopes for a contiguous future Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

AFP

Middle East News

Europe

France

Israel

Gaza

Politics

