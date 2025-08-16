US stops visitor visas for people from Gaza

16-08-2025 | 10:55
US stops visitor visas for people from Gaza
0min
US stops visitor visas for people from Gaza

The U.S. State Department on Saturday said it was halting all visitor visas for individuals from Gaza while it conducts "a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days."

Reuters

