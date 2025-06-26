US Envoy Barrack outlines Syria strategy: Counter-terrorism and eliminate ISIS

U.S. Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, stated that Washington's primary objective in Syria is to combat terrorism and eliminate ISIS.



In an interview with Al Arabiya, Barrack also called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria to facilitate its recovery. He affirmed the U.S. commitment to allowing Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's regime to prove itself, emphasizing that the goal is to protect it from groups present in Syria, "especially those supported by Iran."



The issue of terrorism was also a key topic during Barrack's visit to Riyadh.



He noted that Riyadh and Washington are cooperating to eradicate terrorism, a statement made ahead of his discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. These talks aimed to coordinate American and Saudi efforts to support Syria.