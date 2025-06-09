News
Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'
Middle East News
09-06-2025 | 03:57
Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'
Iran on Monday condemned Israel's interception of a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying international activists, describing it as an act of piracy.
"The assault on this flotilla -- since it happened in international waters -- is considered a form of piracy under international law," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing in Tehran.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Israel
Interception
Gaza
Aid
Boat
Piracy
Iran to present a counter-proposal to US in nuclear talks: Foreign Ministry
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Previous
