Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'

09-06-2025 | 03:57
LBCI
Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'
0min
Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'

Iran on Monday condemned Israel's interception of a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying international activists, describing it as an act of piracy.

"The assault on this flotilla -- since it happened in international waters -- is considered a form of piracy under international law," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing in Tehran.


AFP
 

