Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-06-2025 | 07:43
Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths
Hamas accused a U.S.- and Israeli-backed aid organization in Gaza of becoming a "filthy tool" of Israeli forces Thursday, following its allegation that Hamas militants had killed eight aid workers.
"The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has become a filthy tool in the hands of the occupying army, used to lure civilians into deadly traps," the Hamas government media office in Gaza told AFP, without addressing the charity's accusation that Hamas was behind the aid workers' deaths.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Aid Worker
Organization
