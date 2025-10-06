News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria selects members of the first post-Assad parliament
Middle East News
06-10-2025 | 01:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syria selects members of the first post-Assad parliament
Local committees in Syria cast their ballots for members of a transitional parliament in a process criticized as undemocratic, with a third of the new lawmakers to be appointed directly by interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The assembly's formation is expected to consolidate the power of Sharaa, whose Islamist forces led a coalition that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.
Members of the local committees queued up to vote at Syria's National Library, formerly the Assad National Library, with the electoral commission saying in the evening that "the voting has ended and the counting is underway."
A member of the Damascus elections committee told AFP that while some early results could trickle in Sunday night, the final list of winners was not due until Monday.
Around 6,000 people took part in Sunday's selection process.
According to the commission, more than 1,500 candidates -- just 14 percent of them women -- are running for the assembly, which will have a renewable 30-month mandate.
Sharaa is to appoint 70 representatives to the 210-member body.
The other two-thirds are being selected by local committees appointed by the electoral commission, which itself was appointed by Sharaa.
But southern Syria's Druze-majority Sweida province, which suffered sectarian bloodshed in July, and the country's Kurdish-held northeast are excluded from the process for now as they are outside Damascus' control, and their 32 seats will remain empty.
"I support the authorities and I'm ready to defend them, but these aren't real elections," said Louay al-Arfi, 77, a retired civil servant sitting with friends at a Damascus cafe.
"It's a necessity in the transitional phase, but we want direct elections" to follow, he told AFP.
The new authorities dissolved Syria's rubber-stamp legislature after taking power.
Under a temporary constitution announced in March, the incoming parliament will exercise legislative functions until a permanent constitution is adopted and new elections are held.
Sharaa has said it would be impossible to organize direct elections now, pointing to the large number of Syrians who lack documentation after millions fled abroad or were displaced internally during the civil war.
Speaking from the National Library on Sunday, Sharaa appeared to acknowledge criticism of the process, saying that while "it is true that the electoral process is incomplete... it is a moderate process that is appropriate for the current situation and circumstances in Syria."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Parliament
Lawmakers
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Bashar al-Assad
Next
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-03
Syria to establish first post-Assad parliament amid political inclusivity concerns
Middle East News
2025-10-03
Syria to establish first post-Assad parliament amid political inclusivity concerns
0
Middle East News
2025-10-05
Syrian electors cast ballots in indirect vote for first post-Assad parliament
Middle East News
2025-10-05
Syrian electors cast ballots in indirect vote for first post-Assad parliament
0
World News
2025-09-04
Zelensky hails first 'concrete step' as allies pledge troops for post-war Ukraine
World News
2025-09-04
Zelensky hails first 'concrete step' as allies pledge troops for post-war Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:59
Iranian court acquits French-German national charged with 'espionage'
Middle East News
06:59
Iranian court acquits French-German national charged with 'espionage'
0
Middle East News
04:32
Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Middle East News
04:32
Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:35
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:35
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
0
Middle East News
2025-09-26
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
Middle East News
2025-09-26
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
0
World News
05:09
Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office
World News
05:09
Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
3
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
4
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
5
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
7
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
8
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More