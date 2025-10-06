Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported

Israel said it deported on Monday 171 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.



The foreign ministry said in a post on X that "171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia," adding the deportees were citizens of several countries, including Greece, Italy, France, and the United States.





AFP