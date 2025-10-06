News
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025 | 08:28
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
Israel said it deported on Monday 171 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.
The foreign ministry said in a post on X that "171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia," adding the deportees were citizens of several countries, including Greece, Italy, France, and the United States.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Greta Thunberg
Gaza
Flotilla
Activists
Deportation
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
Red Cross ready to act as intermediary in bringing Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees home
Previous
