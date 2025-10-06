Iranian court acquits French-German national charged with 'espionage'

An Iranian court on Monday announced the acquittal of Lennart Monterlos, a French-German national accused of espionage and arrested in June during the war between Iran and Israel.



"The Revolutionary Court, taking into account legal principles and doubts about the crime, has issued a verdict of acquittal of the accused, although according to the law, the prosecutor has the right to object to the verdict," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.



Monterlos, 19, was arrested on June 16 in the southern city of Bandar Abbas while cycling alone across Iran, on the third day of the war between Iran and Israel.



