News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian court acquits French-German national charged with 'espionage'
Middle East News
06-10-2025 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian court acquits French-German national charged with 'espionage'
An Iranian court on Monday announced the acquittal of Lennart Monterlos, a French-German national accused of espionage and arrested in June during the war between Iran and Israel.
"The Revolutionary Court, taking into account legal principles and doubts about the crime, has issued a verdict of acquittal of the accused, although according to the law, the prosecutor has the right to object to the verdict," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.
Monterlos, 19, was arrested on June 16 in the southern city of Bandar Abbas while cycling alone across Iran, on the third day of the war between Iran and Israel.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Court
France
Germany
Espionage
Israel
Next
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-17
'Ball still in Iran's court' after nuclear talks with European powers: Berlin
World News
2025-09-17
'Ball still in Iran's court' after nuclear talks with European powers: Berlin
0
World News
2025-09-17
German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday: AFP
World News
2025-09-17
German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday: AFP
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-12
Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-12
Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser
0
World News
2025-09-10
German court jails Syrian man for life for deadly knife attack
World News
2025-09-10
German court jails Syrian man for life for deadly knife attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
0
News Bulletin Reports
01:15
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
01:15
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
3
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
4
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
5
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
7
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More