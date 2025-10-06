News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
Middle East News
06-10-2025 | 07:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves
A new discovery in the Pazan gas field in southern Iran has been made with 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Monday according to his ministry's news outlet Shana.
Iran holds the world's second largest natural gas reserves, but most of its production is consumed domestically or lost to flaring, and the country faces a gas imbalance during high demand months.
"This field has 10 trillion cubic feet of gas, and if we consider a 70% recovery rate we can reach 7 trillion cubic feet," Paknejad said, adding that the new reserves could help cover Iran's existing imbalances in the coming years.
Paknejad added the new find was made after a pause of 8 years in exploration activities at the field and estimated it would take 40 months before extraction can begin.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Trillion
Cubic
Gas
Reserves
Next
Iran, France see progress in prisoner exchange deal
Iranian court acquits French-German national charged with 'espionage'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-29
UK adds 71 new designations under Iran nuclear sanctions regime
World News
2025-09-29
UK adds 71 new designations under Iran nuclear sanctions regime
0
World News
2025-10-04
Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace
World News
2025-10-04
Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Iran's Araghchi says Tehran will not respond to language of pressure over its nuclear work
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Iran's Araghchi says Tehran will not respond to language of pressure over its nuclear work
0
World News
2025-09-02
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico
World News
2025-09-02
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
0
News Bulletin Reports
01:15
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
01:15
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
3
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
4
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
5
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
7
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More