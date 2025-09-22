Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

After meeting with Lebanon’s prime minister and the ministers of finance, interior, and defense, Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urged all retired military personnel to reopen blocked roads and head toward the area surrounding the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque.



Retired servicemen have long demanded better financial conditions, saying they have been wronged since the 2019 financial collapse, which slashed the value of their end-of-service benefits and pensions.