Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

Lebanon News
22-09-2025 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

After meeting with Lebanon’s prime minister and the ministers of finance, interior, and defense, Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urged all retired military personnel to reopen blocked roads and head toward the area surrounding the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque.

Retired servicemen have long demanded better financial conditions, saying they have been wronged since the 2019 financial collapse, which slashed the value of their end-of-service benefits and pensions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Chamel Roukoz

Retired Servicemen

Military

Lebanon justice minister signs extradition file for Russian detainee in Bulgaria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-17

Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

UNIFIL extends condolences after Lebanese soldiers killed in Naqoura explosion, urges full respect of Blue Line

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Lebanon justice minister signs extradition file for Russian detainee in Bulgaria

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-01

MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06

Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More