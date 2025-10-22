Twelve international United Nations employees who had been held by Yemen's Houthis inside their compound flew out of the rebel-held capital on Wednesday, the U.N. said.



"Earlier today, 12 U.N. international staff who were amongst those previously held in the U.N. compound in Yemen departed Sanaa on a U.N. Humanitarian Air Service flight," said a statement released by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres's spokesperson.



AFP