French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
Middle East News
18-07-2025 | 00:29
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
A French diplomatic source said Thursday that the foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, along with the European Union’s top diplomat, told Iran’s foreign minister that Tehran must immediately resume diplomatic efforts to reach a "verifiable and sustainable" nuclear agreement.
The source added that, following the first phone call between the ministers since the Israeli and U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program in June, “the ministers also reaffirmed their determination to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose international sanctions on Iran if no tangible progress is made toward such an agreement by the end of the summer.”
Reuters
Middle East News
France
Diplomacy
Europe
Ministers
Iran
Nuclear Talks
