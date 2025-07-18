French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks

Middle East News
18-07-2025 | 00:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks

A French diplomatic source said Thursday that the foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, along with the European Union’s top diplomat, told Iran’s foreign minister that Tehran must immediately resume diplomatic efforts to reach a "verifiable and sustainable" nuclear agreement.

The source added that, following the first phone call between the ministers since the Israeli and U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program in June, “the ministers also reaffirmed their determination to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose international sanctions on Iran if no tangible progress is made toward such an agreement by the end of the summer.”

Reuters

Middle East News

France

Diplomacy

Europe

Ministers

Iran

Nuclear Talks

Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Macron urges Iran president to 'resume diplomatic talks': French presidency

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

European powers to offer Iran 'diplomatic solution' to conflict: Macron

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-06-19

European FMs aim to meet Iran for nuclear talks Friday in Geneva: Diplomats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:40

Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'

LBCI
World News
13:15

Erdogan accuses Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to expand into Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's role in the Sweida conflict: What are the intentions behind its attacks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-02

Germany says Iran suspending IAEA cooperation is 'disastrous signal'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

Iraq to strengthen Lebanon relations, says head of the Iraqi mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09

Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More