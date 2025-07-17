Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'

World News
17-07-2025 | 14:40
High views
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church &#39;a mistake&#39;
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that a strike on Gaza's only Catholic church had been "a mistake," the White House said.

Trump called Netanyahu after having "not a positive reaction" to learning of the strike, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic church, that's what the prime minister relayed to the president," Leavitt said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Gaza

Catholic

White House

