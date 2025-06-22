Macron urges Iran president to 'resume diplomatic talks': French presidency

Middle East News
22-06-2025 | 08:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron urges Iran president to &#39;resume diplomatic talks&#39;: French presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron urges Iran president to 'resume diplomatic talks': French presidency

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday urged Tehran to resume diplomatic talks as he spoke to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian after U.S. strikes on the country's nuclear facilities, the French presidency said.

"The president reiterated his call for the immediate release of our two hostages, de-escalation and the resumption of diplomatic talks," Macron's office said, referring to two French nationals held by Iran.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Macron

Iran

President

Diplomatic

French

Presidency

LBCI Next
US used seven B-2 bombers for 'surprise' Iran attack: Top general
US 'devastated the Iranian nuclear program': Defense secretary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Macron urges Iran president to 'quickly' resume nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

European powers to offer Iran 'diplomatic solution' to conflict: Macron

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

Germany urges 'diplomatic solution' ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

France plans European 'initiative' to end Iran-Israel conflict: Presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:38

World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Israeli military says struck 'dozens' of sites in Iran on Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

UN Security Council to meet on Sunday

LBCI
World News
09:40

VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

Macron, on Egypt visit, to go near Gaza to show support for ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-05-22

Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More