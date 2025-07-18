UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence

18-07-2025 | 12:56
UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence
UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence

Nearly 80,000 people have been displaced by sectarian violence in southern Syria that began last week, the U.N.'s migration agency said Friday.

In a statement, the International Organization for Migration said "79,339 people have been displaced since 13 July, including 20,019 on 17 July," adding that water, electricity and telecoms services in Sweida had "collapsed" and fuel shortages had crippled transportation and emergency logistics.


