UN says south Syria violence has displaced more than 128,000 individuals

The United Nations migration agency said Sunday that the number of people displaced by a week of sectarian violence in southern Syria's Druze heartland has risen to more than 128,000. The recent fighting in Sweida province, triggered by long-standing tensions between local groups and government forces, has caused widespread unrest.



"To date, a total of 128,571 individuals have been displaced since the onset of hostilities," said a report from the International Organization for Migration, adding that displacement from Sweida province "spiked sharply on 19 July, with over 43,000 people displaced in a single day."



AFP



