Saudi Prince Al-Walid bin Khaled bin Talal dies after 20 years in coma

Saudi Prince Al-Walid bin Khaled bin Talal has passed away following a prolonged health battle, according to a statement from the Saudi Royal Court.



The prince, who had been in a coma since 2005 due to a traffic accident, died on Saturday. The Royal Court announced that funeral prayers will be held on Sunday at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.



Known as the "Sleeping Prince," Al-Walid's condition had drawn widespread attention and sympathy in the Kingdom over the past two decades.