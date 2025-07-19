News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tom Barrack says Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire
Middle East News
19-07-2025 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tom Barrack says Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire
U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire supported by Turkey, Jordan and neighbors.
"We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity," Barrack said in a post on X.
The Israeli embassy in Washington and Syrian Consulate in Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The ceasefire announcement came after the U.S. worked to put an end to the conflict.
Reuters
Middle East News
Tom Barrack
Israel
Syria
Ceasefire
Druze
Next
Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 718: Monitor
UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-12
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
Lebanon News
2025-07-12
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut to receive Lebanon’s official response to US proposal
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut to receive Lebanon’s official response to US proposal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:40
President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity
Middle East News
04:40
President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity
0
Middle East News
03:39
Syrian Presidency announces immediate and comprehensive ceasefire
Middle East News
03:39
Syrian Presidency announces immediate and comprehensive ceasefire
0
Middle East News
03:01
Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 718: Monitor
Middle East News
03:01
Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 718: Monitor
0
Middle East News
12:56
UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence
Middle East News
12:56
UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-04
WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-04
WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
World News
2025-06-18
US Senate Democratic Leader requests briefing on Iran-Israel situation
World News
2025-06-18
US Senate Democratic Leader requests briefing on Iran-Israel situation
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
8
Lebanon News
11:35
Walid Jumblatt urges an end to incitement in Lebanon, calls for ceasefire in Syria's Sweida
Lebanon News
11:35
Walid Jumblatt urges an end to incitement in Lebanon, calls for ceasefire in Syria's Sweida
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More