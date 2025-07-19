Tom Barrack says Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire supported by Turkey, Jordan and neighbors.



"We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity," Barrack said in a post on X.



The Israeli embassy in Washington and Syrian Consulate in Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



The ceasefire announcement came after the U.S. worked to put an end to the conflict.



Reuters