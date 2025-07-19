Tom Barrack says Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire

Middle East News
19-07-2025 | 00:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tom Barrack says Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tom Barrack says Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire supported by Turkey, Jordan and neighbors.

"We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity," Barrack said in a post on X.

The Israeli embassy in Washington and Syrian Consulate in Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ceasefire announcement came after the U.S. worked to put an end to the conflict.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Tom Barrack

Israel

Syria

Ceasefire

Druze

LBCI Next
Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 718: Monitor
UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-12

Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut to receive Lebanon’s official response to US proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:40

President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity

LBCI
Middle East News
03:39

Syrian Presidency announces immediate and comprehensive ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 718: Monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
12:56

UN says nearly 80,000 displaced by south Syria violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-04

WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
World News
2025-06-18

US Senate Democratic Leader requests briefing on Iran-Israel situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-01

Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Walid Jumblatt urges an end to incitement in Lebanon, calls for ceasefire in Syria's Sweida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More